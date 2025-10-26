12 Migrant Workers from Telangana Stranded in Jordan Return Home

Nizamabad: The efforts of former minister and BRS MLA T. Harish Rao have borne fruit, as 12 migrant workers from Telangana, who had been stranded in Jordan due to various issues, finally returned home.

The workers arrived in Hyderabad on Saturday and met Harish Rao at his residence to express their gratitude. They said that despite enduring severe hardships in Jordan, it was Harish Rao’s intervention and the BRS support that made their safe return to India possible.

The workers shared that their repeated appeals to the government for help went unanswered. They said they had even approached MPs and MLAs from both the Congress and the BJP, but none responded to their pleas.

During the meeting, Harish Rao enquired about their families and the difficulties they faced abroad. The workers broke down as they recounted how they had struggled to afford even a single meal a day. Harish Rao comforted them and advised them to focus on finding employment opportunities within Telangana.

Later, special vehicles were arranged to send the workers back to their native villages in Jagityal, Nirmal, Kamareddy, Nizamabad, and Siddipet districts.

Speaking on the occasion, Harish Rao said that the rescue operation was carried out under the instructions of former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. He noted that many people from Telangana migrate to countries such as Jordan, Israel, and the Gulf in search of livelihoods or to repay debts, but often end up suffering at the hands of middlemen.

He said the stranded workers had repeatedly approached the Indian Embassy in Jordan and the state government, but received no assistance. “Finally, we paid the necessary penalties and managed to bring them back home,” Harish Rao said.

He also criticised the present government, stating that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had promised to set up a Gulf Welfare Board, introduce a special policy, and allocate funds for migrant welfare, but “even after two years, not a single promise has been fulfilled.”