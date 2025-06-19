12 Members Of CPI (Maoist) Surrender Before Bhadradri Kothagudem Police

Hyderabad: Twelve CPI (Maoist) cadres of various ranks surrendered before the Bhadradri Kothagudem district Superintendent of Police, B Rohit Raju on Thursday.

He said the Maoists surrendered before the police after deciding to leave the path of violence and lead a peaceful life with their family members. They also came to know about the welfare measures being taken up for the surrendered Maoists and also development of welfare schemes for tribals, provided under “Operation Cheyutha” programme by Bhadradri Kothagudem police.

The surrendered Maoists include two Divisional Committee Members DVCMs, four Area Committee Members (ACM), two each Party, Militia and Revolutionary People's Committee (RPC) members.

This year so far, 294 Maoists of various formations and ranks including members surrendered today include three DVCMs, 17 Area Committee Members and Platform Party Committee Members (ACM/PPCMs), 34 Party Members, 107 Militia Members, 35 Revolutionary Peoples Committee (RPC) members, 47 Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Mazdoor and Kisan Adivasi Mazdoor Sangathan (DAKMS/KAMS) members, 30 Chetna Natya Manch (CNM) members and 21 Gram Raksha Dal (GRD) members surrendered before the district police after getting attracted by various schemes and programs being conducted by the district police.

At present CPI (Maoist) cadres were having presence in Telangana -Chhattisgarh border areas. These border villagers should not cooperate with these CPI (Maoist) cadres. If villagers notice any Maoist movement in their areas, they are requested to inform immediately to nearest police stations or to higher officers, he said.

Recently, the Mulugu district police got such information through villagers and arrested 20 CPI (Maoist) cadres and seized 12 weapons.

On behalf of Telangana government, the surrendered cadres, who voluntarily wish to join mainstream Bhadradri Kothagudem police have been giving a suitable reward to CPI (Maoist) surrendered cadres instantly. Cadres, who are willing to surrender from neighbouring States like Chhattisgarh, long-term rehabilitation is being provided by Telangana police by collaborating with Chhattisgarh police.

Telangana police has given a very strong message in terms of recent encounters and mass surrenders, signaling Telangana will not provide safe havens for Naxalism. Such a recent example is an operation in Karreguttalu area in Telangana, in which 31 CPI (Maoist) cadres lost their lives.

“The people here are very conscious. They do not believe in outdated and impractical ideologies of Maoists. The Telangana government and Bhadradri Kothagudem district police appeal to cadres who want to voluntarily surrender and join into mainstream and lead a peaceful life with their family members to reach out to your nearest authorities,” he said

The Bhadradri Kothagudem district police administration will always ensure that all kinds of benefits available for the livelihood and rehabilitation of the surrendered cadres will be provided immediately. These 12 Maoist cadres who surrendered will be given instant relief of Rs.25,000 each, totalling Rs.3 lakh.

The remaining amount Rs.26 lakh will be deposited in their bank accounts in the form of cheques after receiving their Aadhaar cards and Bank Accounts, according to their ranks.