12 Kg Hydroponic Weed Worth Rs.12 Cr Seized from Passenger at RGIA

Hyderabad: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 12 kg hydroponic weed worth Rs.12 crore from a passenger at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad.

Following specific intelligence, officers of Hyderabad zonal unit of DRI intercepted an Indian passenger arriving from Dubai at RGIA. During the systematic search of the passenger’s baggage, packets containing a greenish, lumpy substance were recovered.

On testing, the substance gave a positive result for cannabis. A total of six kg of hydroponic weed was recovered from the baggage. Interrogation of the passenger revealed that another checked-in bag belonging to her had been declared as misplaced, for which she had already filed a complaint.

The baggage arrived in Hyderabad on Saturday. On its examination, another six kg of hydroponic weed was recovered. In all, 12 kg of hydroponic weed valued at approximately Rs.12 crore in Indian market has been seized. The passenger has been arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act-1985.