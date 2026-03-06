12 Hyderabad–Gulf flights Cancelled Amid West Asia tensions

Hyderabad: Flight cancellations between Hyderabad and several Gulf countries continued on Friday due to the ongoing tensions in West Asia. Officials said that 12 flights operating from Hyderabad to Gulf destinations have been cancelled.

Flights arriving in Hyderabad from Gulf countries have also been cancelled. Services to and from Qatar, the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia were among those affected, airport officials said.

Authorities are monitoring the situation and further flight schedules will depend on developments in the region.