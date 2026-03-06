 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

12 Hyderabad–Gulf flights Cancelled Amid West Asia tensions

Telangana
6 March 2026 2:23 PM IST

Services to Qatar, UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia affected, officials say

12 Hyderabad–Gulf flights Cancelled Amid West Asia tensions
x
A flight information board reflects cancellations at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad on March 1, 2026 as India's two largest private carriers IndiGo and Air India suspended flights to all destinations in the Middle East. Thousands of flights have been delayed or cancelled in the biggest disruption to global air transport since the Covid pandemic as airlines suspend services to the Middle East following the US and Israeli attacks on Iran. (Photo by Noah SEELAM / AFP)

Hyderabad: Flight cancellations between Hyderabad and several Gulf countries continued on Friday due to the ongoing tensions in West Asia. Officials said that 12 flights operating from Hyderabad to Gulf destinations have been cancelled.

Flights arriving in Hyderabad from Gulf countries have also been cancelled. Services to and from Qatar, the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia were among those affected, airport officials said.

Authorities are monitoring the situation and further flight schedules will depend on developments in the region.

West Asia tensions hyderabad news international flights 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X