12 'ecologically degraded' districts in TG are prone to floods and droughts

Hyderabad: Telangana boasts of having a forest cover of 27,688 square kilometres, which accounts for 24.69 per cent of the geographical area. The state forest department says this figure is greater than the national average of 23.59 per cent.

But the statistic covers the fact that in at least 12 districts the forest cover is less than 10 per cent. Areas with minimal tree canopy density are often considered ecologically degraded as they fail to meet even the basic requirement, as per the Forest Survey of India report 2023. This was also mentioned in the socio-economic survey that was tabled during the recent Assembly session.

Interestingly, the 12 districts with less forest cover are largely rural. Karimnagar district has a minimum of 2.29 per cent forest cover, Jogulamba Gadwal (2.32 per cent); Hanamkonda (3.4); Warangal (3.53); Jangaon (4.44); Suryapet (4.67); Narayanpet (5.43); Sangareddy (6.76); Wanaparthy (7.07); Siddipet (8.78); Nalgonda (9.57) and 9.66 per cent forest cover in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri.

As per the socio economic report, the urbanised Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts have more forest cover than these 12 districts due to forest parks and reserved forests at 10.99 per cent and 13.91 per cent forest cover, respectively. The Medchal-Malkajgiri district, which also mostly falls in GHMC limits, has 22.93 per cent forest cover.

Talking to Deccan Chronicle, retired divisional forest officer Kandala Balreddy blamed blatant misuse of the Forest Rights Act of 2006, as the cause for fast dwindling forest cover.

“Exploiting loopholes in the Forest Rights Act, lakhs of acres of forest land was claimed by fake and ineligible claimants, often disregarding scientific evidence like satellite imagery. Instead, claims were approved based on oral testimonies or ration cards, leading to widespread irregularities. Politicians have used the Act as a tool for vote-bank politics. Unscrupulous elements occupied forest lands overnight and immediately submitted claims under FRA, making it difficult for forest departments to intervene,” Balreddy said.

The 12 Telangana districts may in the long run see a decline in agricultural productivity due to soil degradation and altered rainfall patterns. These areas are more prone to floods, droughts, and desertification.

Only 10 districts have been maintaining more forest cover than the national average with Mulugu district alone accounting for 64.64 per cent, followed by Bhadradri Kothagudem (41.38), Jayashankar Bhupalpally (41.15), Mancherial (41.09), Kumuram Bheem (40.24), Nagarkurnool (35.81), Nirmal (29.83), Adilabad (29.51), Mahbubabad (26.49) and 25.14 per cent at Jagtial district.

Noted environmentalist Dr S. Lalitha said that integrating trees into agricultural landscapes will preserve biodiversity and reduce pressure on natural forests. Agroforestry can help farmers transition to more sustainable practices while maintaining productivity, she said.

Lalitha urged the government to promote sustainable agricultural practices and reducing reliance on shifting cultivation.