12 BJP, VHP Members Detained in Warangal for Unauthorised Protest

WARANGAL: Twelve members of the BJP and VHP were taken into preventive custody by Matwada police on Wednesday for staging an unauthorised protest at Kothawada Junction in Warangal.

Police said the group had assembled to protest the removal of a compound wall at the Trishakti Peetham Temple without prior permission. Acting on information received during patrol, a team led by sub-inspector Z. Rajender intervened, citing concerns over traffic congestion and possible law-and-order issues at the busy junction.

Among those detained were BJP district president Ganta Ravi Kumar, Thallapally Ramesh (VHP), Venishetti Rohith and Madipally Nagaraju Goud. The group was shifted to Matwada police station.

A suo motu case (Crime No. 67/2026) was registered under Section 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), relating to preventive action to avert cognisable offences.

After completion of formalities and recording of details, all 12 were released on personal bonds. Police said protests at major junctions without mandatory permission would not be allowed due to public safety and traffic considerations.