11th Century Jain Sculpture Discovered in Medak

Telangana
DC Correspondent
10 March 2025 9:21 PM IST

Kolipaka Srinivas, who led the discovery, said that the sculpture portrays a Jain saint holding a book, accompanied by disciples and seated on a Vyasapeetha.

Members of the Kota Telangana Charitrabrindam that discovered a Jain sculpture depicting ‘Sthapana Acharya’ in the Nangunur village of Medak district on Monday. (DC)

Warangal: Members of Kota Telangana Charitrabrindam discovered a rare Jain sculpture representing 'Sthapana Acharya' at Nangunur village in Medak district on Monday.

Kolipaka Srinivas, who led the discovery, said that the sculpture portrays a Jain saint holding a book, accompanied by disciples and seated on a Vyasapeetha. He identified it as depicting the 'Sthapana Acharya,' closely associated with historic Jain educational centres like Pustaka Gachha and Saraswathi Gachha. These institutions played a crucial role in propagating Jain philosophical teachings.

The sculpture, believed to date back to the 11th-12th centuries, was closely examined and authenticated by prominent Jain scholar and historical group convener, Sriramoju Haragopal. Historian Dr Emani Shivanagi Reddy confirmed its historical and cultural significance, calling it a rare and valuable find in Jain history.

The discovery underscores the longstanding influence of Jainism in Telangana, highlighting the religion's earlier forms of worship focused on symbolic elements like the Dharmachakra and Stupas, predating idol worship practices.

