1.17-crore Traffic Challans Issued in Hyderabad in 2025

Hyderabad: Traffic enforcement authorities across Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda issued over 1.17 crore challans between January and mid-October, revealing a high incidence of traffic violations across the city. Fines worth Rs 492 crore were levied during this period, but only Rs 67 crore has been collected so far. Officials urged motorists to clear their dues as random checks continue across all commissionerates.

On average, 40,537 challans are issued daily, with Hyderabad leading at 21,654. Violations are detected through an extensive network of CCTV cameras, mobile cameras, laser guns, and the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS). Officials said that while the surge in digital surveillance has improved detection, it has also exposed widespread non-payment and repeat offences, reflecting deep-rooted road indiscipline among motorists.

Helmetless riding tops the list of violations, followed by overspeeding, wrong parking, and driving on the wrong side. Over 69 lakh challans were issued this year for not wearing helmets. Despite multiple awareness campaigns, two-wheeler compliance remains poor. “Penalties are punishments, not subsidies,” an official said, warning motorists against waiting for discount periods.

Two-wheelers account for nearly 81 lakh challans, four-wheelers 27 lakh, and the rest involve autos and heavy vehicles. Data revealed habitual violators — 12.39 lakh vehicles in Hyderabad and 4.68 lakh in Rachakonda — have multiple challans.

One vehicle in Hyderabad has 183 pending challans, while another in Rachakonda has 116.

Traffic police have begun seizing vehicles of defaulters and recommending licence suspension. “Vehicles of habitual offenders are released only after dues are cleared. In drunk-driving cases, RTAs are being asked to cancel licences,” a Cyberabad traffic official said.

In the Rachakonda commissionerate, LB Nagar, Vanasthalipuram, Uppal, and Malkajgiri reported the highest number of violations. In Hyderabad, Falaknuma Rajesh Medical Hall Junction topped the list with 2.09 lakh cases, followed by Sultan Bazaar and Chikkadpally. In Cyberabad, Kukatpally recorded the most unpaid challans, while Miyapur led in pending fine value, touching Rs 8.10 crore.

Currently, 317 Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras, laser speed guns, and handheld e-challan devices aid enforcement. Manual checks are also conducted for drunk driving, mobile phone use, and dangerous driving, with challans generated within two hours of detection. Most payments are made online through the e-challan portal operated by Telangana Technology Services, with proceeds credited to the government treasury.

Despite intensified enforcement and over 200 awareness drives, payment compliance remains weak. Officials said that new rules under the Union road transport and highways ministry will soon make challan payments time-bound, enabling on-the-spot action against vehicles with pending dues.

