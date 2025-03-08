117 Colleges Default on Fee Payments, KU Withholds UG Exam Results

Warangal: In a major blow to the aspirations of thousands of students, Kakatiya University has withheld undergraduate exam results of 117 private colleges for failing to clear outstanding fees.

Semester exams for degree students in the second and third years were conducted in November and December. Results of around 390 colleges were declared on March 4 but those of 117 colleges were withheld for non-payment of fee dues.

The decision has hit the prospects of around 80,000 students from Adilabad, Warangal and Khammam districts.

Private degree colleges are required to pay annual fee towards registration, processing, student recognition, student welfare funds, inter-university tournaments, and affiliation recognition. The fees range from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000, depending on the course.

As the 117 colleges together owe Rs 2.5 crore, the varsity officials were forced to withhold their results.

Controller of examinations Prof. K. Rajendar told Deccan Chronicle that the authorities had sent reminder notices to 121 defaulting colleges. While only four colleges cleared their dues, the others did not respond, he said.

If the university will not take strict action, then the colleges might not even pay for the final year students, which could severely impact their higher studies.

Registrar Prof. U. Ramchander pointed out that even though the colleges had not cleared their arrears, the university had allowed their students to appear for the exams, prioritizing their future.

While college managements argue that they cannot continue collecting fees amid heavy competition, the university's decision to withhold results has sparked protests among students. Many frustrated students stated that they should not be punished for issues beyond their control and sought immediate release of their results.