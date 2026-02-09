111-Year-Old Fire Engine Maintained by SCR Wins Two Trophies at Vintage Rally

Hyderabad: A 111-year-old John Morris fire engine, maintained by the Lallaguda Carriage Workshop of South Central Railway, won two trophies at the 59th Statesman Vintage and Classic Car Rally 2026 held in New Delhi.

The heritage fire engine, originally used by the H.E.H. Nizam State Railway in Hyderabad, is housed at the National Rail Museum, New Delhi. At the rally, it received the Indian Oil Heritage Preservation Trophy, awarded to the oldest vehicle participating in the event, and the Automotive Trust British Heritage Preservation Trophy for the preservation and maintenance of a British-manufactured vehicle in pristine condition.

Officials said the John Morris fire engine is unique as it is the only vehicle in the world fitted with original Shrewsbury and Challenger solid tyres and still retains all original fire-fighting equipment. It is equipped with an Ajax gun-metal turbine pump as part of its fire apparatus.

While the fire engine is displayed at the National Rail Museum, its regular maintenance is carried out by technical personnel from the Lallaguda Carriage Workshop of South Central Railway, who are responsible for preserving the vehicle in operational condition.