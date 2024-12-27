11 youngsters get community service punishment in Nizamabad

Hyderabad: A magistrate in Nizamabad district gave community service punishment to 11 youths after being arrested in connection with separate cases in the district.

The youths cleaned the open areas on the court premises as part of community service punishment and were released later in the evening. Of the 11 youngsters, three of them were found to be consuming alcohol in public places in Bodhan, while the remaining eight of them were involved in petty cases after quarreling with each other.

Bodhan Inspector Venkata Narayana produced the 11 persons before the magistrate, who gave them community service punishment.

In a drive against drunken driving in the district, the police produced 12 people before the magistrate after counseling them for driving in an inebriated condition. Of the 12 people, the court collected a fine of Rs.15,500 from the 11 people, while Shaik Abbas got three days imprisonment.

As a crackdown would be launched against drunken driving till December 31 night, the police cautioned the people to celebrate the New year celebrations, complying with norms stipulated by the police in the larger interest of everyone.