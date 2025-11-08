11 Telanganites Rescued From Myanmar Cyber Camps

Hyderabad: Eleven residents of Telangana who were rescued from cybercrime camps in Myawaddy, Myanmar, have returned safely to India and were received by Telangana Bhavan officials in New Delhi on Friday.

According to an official statement, the Indian nationals were brought back from Myanmar on a special Indian Air Force (IAF) flight on Thursday and handed over to respective state authorities by Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) officials in Greater Noida on Friday.

Of the returnees, 11 are from Telangana, hailing from Hyderabad, Karimnagar and Warangal districts. After verification by central authorities, they were handed over to Telangana Bhavan officials, who arranged temporary accommodation and ensured their travel to Hyderabad on Friday night.

The state government said it will continue to coordinate with the MEA to assist others still stranded abroad and take necessary measures to prevent youth from falling prey to fraudulent job rackets overseas.