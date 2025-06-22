11 Nursing College Students Suffer Food Poisoning In Mahbubabad

WARANGAL: As many as 11 students suffered from vomiting and diarrhoea due to suspected food poisoning after eating meals at the Government Nursing College in Mahbubabad district.

The incident, which occurred on Saturday evening, came to light on Sunday when the affected students informed their parents. Concerned parents rushed to the college and raised serious questions about the hygiene and food safety standards maintained on campus.

According to sources, the students reportedly fell ill after eating a meal that included tomato curry and sambar. Initially, when students complained of vomiting and diarrhoea, the college management tried to treat them on campus.

However, as more students began exhibiting similar symptoms, the management shifted them to the government hospital. The health condition of the students is said to be stable after receiving medical treatment.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Nursing College principal Dr M. Leela said that around 71 students had participated in the International Yoga Day celebrations held at Girijan Bhavan, organised by the District Medical and Health Department. There, the students were served some kind of sprouts.

“After eating the sprouts, 11 students suffered from indigestion and complained of severe abdominal pain, vomiting, and diarrhoea. They were then shifted to the government hospital, where they recovered quickly after treatment,” she said.

She added that the hostel menu on Saturday included palak and pulse curry, not tomato curry with sambar, as alleged. “It was our routine menu. With just one tablet, the students' health returned to normal. All are doing well now,” she added.

Meanwhile, the students’ parents have raised strong concerns about the college's handling of the situation, particularly the attempt to manage the illness on campus initially. They are also questioning the overall hygiene and food safety practices at the hostel.