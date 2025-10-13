11 Nominations Filed on Day 1 for Jubilee Hills Assembly Bypoll
Election officials have issued the formal notification, marking the start of the electoral process.
Hyderabad: The nomination process for the upcoming Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election began on Monday, with 11 sets of nominations filed by 10 candidates on the first day. Election officials have issued the formal notification, marking the start of the electoral process.
Important Dates:
Last date for nominations: October 21
Scrutiny of nominations: October 22
Last date for withdrawal: October 24
Polling: November 11
Counting: November 14
Officials said that eligible candidates aged 25 years and above can file their nominations either in person or online through the Digital Nomination portal. Submission of a QR code along with a printed copy of the nomination form is mandatory.
