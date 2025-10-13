11 Nominations Filed on Day 1 for Jubilee Hills Assembly Bypoll

Hyderabad: The nomination process for the upcoming Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election began on Monday, with 11 sets of nominations filed by 10 candidates on the first day. Election officials have issued the formal notification, marking the start of the electoral process.

Important Dates: Last date for nominations: October 21 Scrutiny of nominations: October 22 Last date for withdrawal: October 24 Polling: November 11 Counting: November 14 Officials said that eligible candidates aged 25 years and above can file their nominations either in person or online through the Digital Nomination portal. Submission of a QR code along with a printed copy of the nomination form is mandatory.