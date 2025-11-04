11 Held in Gachibowli for Possessing MDMA, Ganja

Hyderabad: The Gachibowli police and SOT Madhapur zone of Cyberabad apprehended 11 accused persons involved in illegal possession, sale, and consumption of narcotic substances in violation of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act-1985.

Following reliable information, the Gachibowli and SOT Madhapur Zone personnel conducted raid on SM Luxury Guest Room Co-living & PG Hostel at TNGOs Colony in Gachibowli on Monday and apprehended two persons - Teja and Pakanati Lokesh Reddy, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Madhapur, N Uday Reddy.

Based on their confession, the police apprehended remaining the accused - Vennela Ravi Kiran alias Bannu, Peddamantoor Harshavardhan Reddy, Manne Prashanth and Shajeer Motungara at a hotel in Madhapur, Reddy said.

During investigation, the consumers were also identified and they were also taken into custody. During the raid, the accused persons were found to be in possession of narcotic substances, which they were consuming and selling to known and unknown persons, Reddy said.

The police seized 32.14 grams MDMA, 4.67 grams of ganja, half a dozen mobile phones, two bikes, weighing and packing materials, and Rs.10,000 in cash.

It was revealed that the main accused were sourcing the contraband from inter-state suppliers and distributing it locally through associates. Efforts are in progress to trace the main suppliers and financial links of the network, Reddy added.