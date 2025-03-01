11-day Yadagirigutta annual brahmostavams begin

Bhongir: The 11-day annual Brahmotsavams of Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy Temple started on Saturday with traditional ceremonies, including Ankurarpana and Vishwaksena Puja performed by the temple priests.

Amid Vedic chants and rituals, the Swasthi Vachan was recited to mark the beginning of the festivities, followed by a Rakshabandhan ceremony in which temple executive officer A. Bhasker Rao and hereditary trustee Narsimha Murthy participated.

According to the temple authorities, Dwajarohanam (flag-hoisting ceremony) will be conducted on March 2, formally inviting the deities to preside over the Brahmotsavams. From March 3 to 6, Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy will be adorned in various attires, and several Seva programmes will be organised for devotees. The traditional ‘Edurukolu’ ritual is scheduled for March 7, while the celestial wedding of Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy will take place on March 8. On March 9, devotees can witness the Rathotsavam (chariot procession). The festivities will conclude on March 11 with the Sahastra Ghatabhishekam. Temple executive officer A. Bhasker Rao said that all necessary arrangements have been made to accommodate the expected surge in devotees during the festival. A special attraction this year is the newly gold-plated Vimana Gopuram, which adds to the grandeur of the hill shrine. Drinking water facilities, shade structures, and a carpet laid out on the Mada Veedulu (temple streets) are among the amenities provided to ensure a comfortable experience for pilgrims.



