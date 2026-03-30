11 BRS MLCs Suspended from Telangana Legislative Council

Hyderabad: Eleven BRS MLCs were suspended from Telangana Legislative Council for disrupting the House demanding that a House committee be constituted to probe on the issue related to Raghava Constructions.

Minutes after the session resumed on Monday morning, the MLCs holding placards staged a protest demanding that the House committee be constituted immediately. Council Chairman Gutta Sukender Reddy repeatedly requested the members to return to their seats and ensure smooth conduct of the proceedings.

As they did not relent, the Chairman placed them under suspension for the day after Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu introduced a resolution in this regard.