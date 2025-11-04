11 Arrested in Gachibowli Drug Raid

Hyderabad: Eleven persons were arrested for allegedly possessing, selling and consuming narcotic substances. The arrests were the outcome of a joint operation by Gachibowli police and the Madhapur special operations team (SOT). at TNGOs Colony in Gachibowli.

Acting on a tip-off, the police raided a co-living space and hostel on November 3, where two suspects — Gutha Teja Krishna and Pakanati Lokesh Reddy, architects — were caught red-handed. Based on their inputs, nine others were apprehended from a hotel in Madhapur.

The arrested were identified as Vennela Ravi Kiran alias Bannu, Peddamantoor Harshavardhan Reddy, Manne Venkata Prashanth, Prudhvi Vishnu Vardhan alias Vishnu, Karlapudy Presley Sujith, Mekala Gowtham, Gundeboyina Nagarjuna alias Arjun and Guntaka Sateesh Reddy alias Satish.

Police seized 32.14 grams of MDMA, 4.67 grams of ganja, six mobile phones, two motorcycles, Rs 10,000 cash, weighing machines and packaging material. Nineteen others, including two Nigerian nationals, and locals Vinay, Laxman, Rizwan, Karthik, Vamsi and Harsha are absconding, police said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the network extended across the city and Telangana. The accused allegedly sourced drugs from suppliers in Karnataka and other states and distributed them through local contacts. “We are tracing the interstate links and working to identify the remaining suspects,” said additional DCP N. Uday Reddy, Madhapur Zone.

All arrested persons were produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody.