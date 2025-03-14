10th Haj Training Camp for Pilgrims on March 16 in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana Haj Committee will hold the Tenth Haj orientation training camp for Haj pilgrims on March 16 between 10 am and 2 pm at the Jama Masjid Aliya in Gunfoundry, Abids.

Religious scholars will explain the Haj rituals and the process of visiting Madina Munawwarah. Those attending the training class are requested not to bring minor children and to carry a notebook and pen to take notes. Special arrangements have been made to conduct classes for women pilgrims.

Haj Committee officials will provide information about travel preparations and logistics for the journey from Hyderabad to Saudi Arabia. The committee advised all selected pilgrims to attend the training session to ensure they are fully prepared for their journey. It requested pilgrims to follow the official Telegram Channel of the Telangana State Haj Committee for Haj-2025 for regular updates.