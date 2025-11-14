1,050 Cases Booked, 750 Vehicles Seized in Transport Crackdown

Hyderabad: The transport department announced that 1,050 cases were registered against commercial transport vehicles over the past two days, of which 750 were seized.

The department stated that, as per the directions of transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar, 33 enforcement teams have been formed across the state, along with three state-level flying squads. The department stated that vehicles would be seized if they lack fitness certificates or if quarterly taxes are not paid.

The transport department said it would recommend to the mining department to take action against quarry owners to curb the movement of overloaded vehicles from quarries and reaches. It added that the permits of the vehicle owners and the driving licences of drivers involved in overloading will be suspended.