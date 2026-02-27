1045 Km Roads To Come Under CRMP Phase II

Hyderabad: About 1,045 km of main roads in the Greater Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Malkajgiri municipal corporations will be handed over to agencies under the Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme (CRMP) phase II, adding 234 km of new thoroughfares to the project.

The lease period will be five years, and the road length also includes the earlier main road network of the erstwhile GHMC that was handled over the CRMP-I. The total estimated cost is ₹3,145 crore for five years, with works to be carried out using the full depth reclamation (FDR) method.

In addition to road restoration and maintenance, the selected agencies will be responsible for sweeping, greenery development, upkeep of catch pits, pavements and central medians. “We are yet to receive the formal orders. Before the main road network is handed over, a field inspection will be done,” said an official from one of the corporations.

Under CRMP-II, sanitation, lane marking and signages on main roads will be the responsibility of the agencies, while monsoon-related works will remain with the respective corporations. Repairing and building stormwater drains, desilting, and deploying staff to clear waterlogged roads will be handled by the corporations and the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA).

The works will be handed over in packages, with most of the terms and conditions from earlier phases retained. In 2019, CRMP-I covered 709 km of roads at a cost of ₹1,827 crore for five years. In 2022, 124 more roads were added, taking the total to 811 km across the erstwhile GHMC area. The contracts of those agencies have now ended, and fresh tenders will be invited.

Together, GHMC, CMC and MMC span 2,053 sq km. Under phase II, an additional 234 km of main roads will be added, mostly in CMC and MMC areas. Stretches in Tellapur, Beeramguda, Bowrampet, Dundigal (CMC), and Keesara, Boduppal, Ghatkesar (MMC) are among those to be handed over to agencies.