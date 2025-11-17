103rd Dharur Christian Jatara Concludes, Draws Devotees From 3 States

Hyderabad: Amid intense cold, the Dharur Christian Jatara concluded late on Sunday evening. Now in its 103rd year, the event drew lakhs of devotees from Telangana, Maharashtra and Karnataka. Worshippers took part in multilingual sermons and hymns in English, Telugu, Kannada and Marathi.

The Jatara, which falls under the jurisdiction of two bishops, will now host Sunday worship services regularly. The organising committee has also drawn up a future roadmap to develop the site into a full-fledged pilgrimage centre, including guesthouses for clergy and better facilities for visitors.

The festival concluded with a Sunday worship service, after which most devotees returned the same day. Several pilgrims fulfilled vows by walking all the way from their villages. Railways also arranged special trains for the occasion. Many devotees who stayed overnight pitched tents and participated in late-night bhajans, warming themselves with campfires in the cold weather.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Bishop A. Simeon of the Hyderabad Regional Conference said, “We have noticed that people are visiting even on non-Jatara days. Every Sunday, believers from nearby villages gather here for worship, and we will continue Sunday services going forward. This year, we made major improvements, including large shed structures.”

Outlining future plans, he added, “We want to develop this place into a full-fledged pilgrimage centre. A compound wall is essential to safeguard this large property. We are also planning two guesthouses for both bishops to stay during the Jatara.”

The Jatara was started by missionaries Rev. Tatha Seamonds and a few local missionaries under a tree, and gradually evolved into an annual event. The festival is held beside the Dharur Vagu, a tributary of the Bori river, which originates in the Balaghat range near the Dharur hills. Once the area is developed as a retreat camp with added amenities, organisers believe the number of visitors will increase further. At present, families staying through the six-day event pitch canvas tents, while local vendors sell vegetables and meat. Many visitors enjoy cooking in earthen pots over firewood.

Rev Dr D.H. Paul said, “At the inaugural service, both bishops from the Hyderabad and Bangalore regional conferences were present. A large number of devotees from the twin cities attended, especially on weekends when the crowds swelled. Devotees engaged in praise and worship and bhajans late into the night. Situated amid the forest beyond the Ananthagiri hills, the site is scenic and many expressed that it is a beautiful place to stay and enjoy nature.”