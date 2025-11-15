 Top
₹1.03 Crore Sanctioned For Velpur Mpps Building

Telangana
15 Nov 2025 10:41 PM IST

The project is being taken up with ₹1.03 crore sanctioned by former MP and Rajya Sabha member Joginapally Santosh Kumar: Reports

Former minister and MLA Vemula Prashanth Reddy — DC File

NIZAMABAD: Former minister and MLA Vemula Prashanth Reddy participated in the foundation-stone-laying ceremony for the construction of the Mandal Parishad Primary School building at the Velpur mandal headquarters. The project is being taken up with ₹1.03 crore sanctioned by former MP and Rajya Sabha member Joginapally Santosh Kumar.

On this occasion, Prashanth Reddy expressed gratitude on behalf of the village residents to Santosh Kumar for sanctioning around ₹2.20 lakh for various development works in his native village on Saturday.


