Rs 10,000 per Acre Ex Gratia for Crop Damage: Minister Tummala

Nalgonda: Agriculture minister Tummala Nageswara Rao on Thursday said that the state government would provide ex gratia assistance to people whose crops, livestock, and houses were damaged due to Cyclone Montha. He announced that the government would pay Rs 10,000 per acre as compensation for crop damage caused by the heavy rains.

The minister inspected low-lying areas near the Munneru River at Kaluvavaddu, including Venkateshwara Nagar and Bokkalagadda, as well as the rehabilitation centre set up at the Government School in Naya Nagar, Khammam city.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that residents of low-lying areas were alerted by district authorities immediately after the cyclone warning issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). He instructed officials to ensure quality food and proper facilities for people staying in rehabilitation centres and to monitor water levels in the Munneru River continuously, especially at night.

Stating that the water level in the Munneru River had reached 26 feet, against the maximum level of 45 feet, he said it was now gradually receding. He appreciated district officials for preventing major loss of life by timely evacuating residents from low-lying areas to safety.

The minister noted that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had already instructed district collectors to prepare detailed reports on crop damage caused by the cyclone. He directed officials to conduct field inspections and compile accurate assessments.

He further instructed officials to take necessary measures to procure wet crops affected by the rains. “Whether the Centre cooperates or not, the state government will ensure ex gratia of Rs 10,000 per acre for crop damage,” he affirmed.

Tummala Nageswara Rao added that the retaining wall project along the Munneru River would be completed at the earliest to help prevent future flooding in Khammam city.