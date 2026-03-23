10,000 Health Posts Filled, 7,000 More in Final Stage: Health Minister

Hyderabad: Telangana health minister Damodar Rajanarasimha on Monday said that the government has filled 10,000 posts in the health department over the past two years, with another 7,000 in the final stage of recruitment.

Replying to questions in the Assembly, the minister said efforts were on to fill all required vacancies, including those of doctors and nursing officers, to strengthen public healthcare services.

He said the rapid expansion of medical colleges in the state has led to a shortage of qualified faculty. Norms set by the National Medical Commission have made it difficult to recruit eligible candidates for associate professor and professor posts.

Since assuming office, the government has filled 1,200 teaching posts in medical colleges on a contract basis. A notification has been issued to fill 607 assistant professor posts on a regular basis, with the process likely to be completed by April.

The minister said 1,616 specialist doctor posts in Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad hospitals are being filled and will be completed within a month. Over 7,000 nursing officer posts have been filled, while recruitment for another 2,312 posts is expected to conclude in April. More than 1,500 lab technicians have also been recruited.

The minister said the government’s goal is to improve healthcare services for the poor in public hospitals. Regarding private medical shops operating within government hospitals, he clarified that no new permissions have been granted since the current government took office. Efforts are being made to remove existing shops, though some continue to operate due to court stay orders. He added that steps are being taken to promote generic medical stores to ensure affordable medicines for the public.