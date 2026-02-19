100 VCs From 6 States to Attend OU AI Meet

Hyderabad: Artificial Intelligence and quantum technologies will be in focus as around 100 vice-chancellors from six states assemble at Osmania University from Thursday to Friday for the Association of Indian Universities Central Zone Vice Chancellors’ Meet 2025–26.

The two-day meet, themed “Creating AI & Quantum Enabled HEIs”, will deliberate on how universities can integrate emerging technologies into curriculum design, pedagogy, governance and research. The conference is part of the association’s zonal consultations held annually to carry collective academic concerns to policy-making bodies.

Governor Jishnu Dev Varma will attend the inaugural session. The event will be presided over by association president Prof. Vinay Kumar Pathak and hosted by OU VC Prof. Kumar Molugaram.

Three technical sessions are planned, focusing on integrating AI and quantum technologies into higher education systems, AI-driven indigenous research and product development, and regulatory and ethical frameworks for AI. Experts from the Centre, apex higher education bodies and international organisations are expected to participate.

Vice-chancellors from Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh will attend physically, while others are expected to join virtually. The deliberations are expected to feed into broader national-level discussions on technological adoption in universities, as institutions recalibrate academic structures to respond to rapid advances in artificial intelligence and quantum science.