100-Member Team From Siddipet Providing Free Langar For Amarnath Pilgrims In J&K

Hyderabad: Amid tight security, a 100-member team from Siddipet Town in Telangana is serving free food to pilgrims participating in Amarnath yatra that commenced from Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

Following the terror attack on tourists at Pahalgam, the team was in a dilemma on continuing its free food service – langar, but with the support of local administration, the team members made elaborate arrangements to continue their service.

Loads of essential commodities along with silver plates and glasses were first brought to Bhaltal base camp in separate lorries from Siddipet on June 15. From the base camp, the commodities were shifted to Panchatarani and near the shrine with the help of ponies.

Accordingly arrangements were made to service food at three langars established at Bhaltal base camp, Panchatarani and Amarnath shrine.

The team is serving breakfast, lunch and tiffins for pilgrims at three langars in the valley before reaching Amarnath shrine under the aegis of Sri Amarnath Annadhana Seva Samithi.

“We start our service from 4 am with tea, coffee, biscuits and rusk. This will be followed by breakfast containing idli, vada, puri and upma at 6 am,” Samithi Founder and Chairman, Chikoti Madhusudhan told Deccan Chronicle from Bhaltal base camp on Thursday.

“We are serving only tiffins for pilgrims at night from 7 pm onwards,” he explained, adding that almost 60 per cent of the pilgrims visiting Amarnath shrine were from south India. “We are able to meet the requirements of these pilgrims,” he said.

Madhusudhan further stated the Samithi was utilizing the services of around 30 chefs, who were experienced in preparing south Indian vegetarian food including breakfast. He said the Samithi has been rendering free food service since 2011.

Madhusudhan said that necessary precautionary measures were being taken to ensure proper hygiene at langars, which will continue till the conclusion of the yatra on August 9. He added they were successfully continuing the service with the help of pilgrims from Telangana and Samithi members including president K Kasinath.