10 Years On, Police Serve Red Corner Notice In Banjara Hills Accident Case

Hyderabad: A Red Corner Notice has been issued against K. Vishnu Vineeth, accused in a 2016 fatal road accident in Banjara Hills that killed three persons, to secure his presence for trial, police said.

The Banjara Hills police said the notice was obtained against Vineeth after he allegedly left India during the course of the trial and is believed to be residing in the United States. The case is scheduled to come up for hearing before a local court.

The accident occurred on July 1, 2016, on Road No. 3, Banjara Hills. Ramya, 9, was returning home from school along with her uncle P. Rajesh and grandfather P. Madhusudhan Chary when the incident took place.

According to police, a car travelling from the opposite direction crossed the road divider and crashed into their vehicle. The car was allegedly being driven by R. Shravil, who had consumed alcohol at a pub before the accident and was accompanied by Vishnu Vineeth.

Police said Shravil was driving at high speed from Banjara Hills towards Nagarjuna Circle and Punjagutta when the vehicle went out of control near the Punjagutta crematorium, rammed the divider and landed on the opposite carriageway.

The car then collided with the vehicle in which Ramya and her relatives were travelling. Ramya, Rajesh, who was driving the car, and Madhusudhan Chary died of injuries, police said.

Police registered a case against Shravil and Vineeth and later filed a chargesheet.