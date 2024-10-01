 Top
10-year-old girl dies from dengue

DC Correspondent
30 Sep 2024 11:42 PM GMT
Karimnagar: A 10-year-old girl from Vidyanagar colony in Huzurabad, Karimnagar district, tragically passed away from dengue while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hanamkonda on Monday.

Her father, Ravula Venkateshwarlu, explained that after his daughter suffered from a fever for a week, they initially sought care at a local hospital, administering medication at home. However, her condition worsened after four days. Following a local doctor's advice, he admitted her to a private hospital in Hanamkonda.

Doctors diagnosed her with dengue after conducting tests, but despite treatment, her blood platelet count dropped rapidly, leading to her death on Monday morning.


DC Correspondent
