10-year-old girl dies from dengue

Karimnagar: A 10-year-old girl from Vidyanagar colony in Huzurabad, Karimnagar district, tragically passed away from dengue while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hanamkonda on Monday.

Her father, Ravula Venkateshwarlu, explained that after his daughter suffered from a fever for a week, they initially sought care at a local hospital, administering medication at home. However, her condition worsened after four days. Following a local doctor's advice, he admitted her to a private hospital in Hanamkonda.



Doctors diagnosed her with dengue after conducting tests, but despite treatment, her blood platelet count dropped rapidly, leading to her death on Monday morning.



