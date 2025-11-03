 Top
10 Women Hurt as Auto Overturns in Suryapet

Telangana
3 Nov 2025 6:18 PM IST

The injured were shifted to the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Nadigudem for treatment

Representational Image.

Nalgonda: At least 10 women agricultural labourers were injured when an autorickshaw overturned at Ramachandrapuram in Nadigudem mandal of Suryapet district on Monday.

According to police, the women were travelling to work in nearby agricultural fields from their village, Krushna Nagar in Munagala mandal. About 15 labourers were in the autorickshaw at the time of the accident.

The vehicle overturned after one of its tyres burst. The injured were shifted to the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Nadigudem for treatment. None of them were reported to be in serious condition.

