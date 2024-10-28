10 TGSP personnel dismissed for agitating

Hyderabad: The Telangana Special Police (TGSP) has dismissed 10 personnel allegedly involved in recent agitations and strikes that disrupted order within the force.

The dismissals, which comes a day after 39 special police constables were placed under suspension, were based on actions deemed as compromising public interest and battalion discipline. They were dismissed under Article 311(2)(b) of the Constitution. According to an official stamen from TGSP additional director general Sanjay Kumar Jain, the personnel instigated protests within battalion premises and public areas across the state despite warning to desist. The dismissed personnel include G Ravikumar - 3rd Battalion, Ibrahimpatnam, K Bhushan Rao- 6th Battalion, Kothagudem, V Ramakrishna, SK Shafi from 12th Anneparthi Battalion, K Lakshminarayana, S karunakar Reddy, T Vamshi, B Ashok, R Srinivas from 17th Battalion, Siricilla and AR SI T Sairam.