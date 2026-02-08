10 Students of Govt Medical College Hurt in Road Accident

Nalgonda:At least 10 students sustained minor injuries when a bus hired by the Government Medical College rammed into a tree near the college premises in Kothagudem of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district on Saturday evening.

The incident occurred around 5 pm when the bus, carrying students from the college to the hostel at Palvancha, went out of control about 100 metres from the main gate of the college and hit a tree adjoining a house. About 40 students were travelling in the bus at the time.

According to the police, the driver reported that he fell ill suddenly, leading to the loss of control. Window panes were damaged in the impact, resulting in minor injuries to several students.

The injured students were shifted to the Government General Hospital, Kothagudem, for treatment. Police said none of the students was seriously injured.

The bus is operated by a private agency hired by the Government Medical College, Kothagudem to ferry students between the college and the hostel, which are about four kilometres apart.