10 Passengers injured as Bus Rams into Lorry in Choutuppal

Hyderabad: At least 10 passengers were injured when a bus hit a roadside parked container lorry at Dhandumalkapur of Choutuppal mandal in Yadadri-Bhongir district early Tuesday.

The bus was going to Hyderabad from Nidadvolu in Andhra Pradesh carrying 36 passengers when the accident occurred. The injured passengers have been shifted to government hospital at Choutuppal for treatment. The condition of three passengers was said to be serious. The police suspect the driver could have dozed off while driving resulting in the accident.