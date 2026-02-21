10 Officers to Inspect PM SHRI Schools

Hyderabad:The government has appointed ten senior officers to accompany Central nodal officers deputed by the Centre for field inspections of PM SHRI schools. The inspections began on 16 February and will conclude on 25 February.

An order issued by state project director of Samagra Shiksha, Dr E Naveen Nicolas, stated that joint secretary (Mines) Farida Mahmood Naik will visit Mahbubnagar; joint secretary (Youth Affairs) Shiv Ratan will inspect schools in Rangareddy; and joint secretary (Culture) Kamlesh Kumar Mishra will cover Nalgonda.



Senior state officers, liaison officers and coordinators have been nominated district‑wise to assist the visiting officials and attend district‑level review meetings.

