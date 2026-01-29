₹10 Lakh Worth Yadagirigutta Temple Gold, Silver Found Missing During Audit

NALGONDA: Gold and silver coins (referred to as dollars locally) worth around ₹10 lakh were found missing during an audit of assets and records at the Yadagirigutta Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy Temple.

These souvenirs, engraved with the image of Lord Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy, are under the custody of the publicity department, which is responsible for their safekeeping and sale. The gold and silver coins have been sold at the hill shrine for nearly two decades. An assistant executive officer oversees the department.

In batches, the temple authorities place orders with a mint for the preparation of 200 gold and 1,000 silver coins. At present, a three-gram gold coin is sold at ₹44,000, while a three-gram silver coin costs ₹1,600.

Officials suspect that the loss may have occurred nearly a year ago. The discrepancy was recorded in the audit report after officials found a mismatch between the stock of gold and silver dollars available with the publicity department and the figures mentioned in official records.

Earlier, about 60 kg of tamarind meant for preparing pulihora went missing from the temple kitchen in June 2025 but was recovered after 15 days.

An inquiry later found that two outsourced employees were involved in the theft.

Temple executive officer Bhavani Shanker, who assumed charge on Thursday, said he would take appropriate action after thoroughly examining the audit report, which is yet to be formally submitted to him.

BJP Yadagirigutta town president Karre Praveen Kumar demanded that the state government order a thorough probe into the missing gold and silver coins and take stringent action against officials responsible.

He alleged the possibility of an insider’s role and also sought verification of the jewellery belonging to the presiding deity.

According to sources, the state government ordered a detailed audit following complaints lodged with the Lokayukta and other vigilance agencies over alleged irregularities in temple administration.

These complaints intensified after the temple’s executive engineer, Voderu Venkata Ramana Rao, was caught red-handed by the ACB. The audit was conducted about three months ago.

The sale of gold and silver coins engraved with the image of Lord Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy at Yadagirigutta began in 2006, on the lines of Tirumala.