10 Injured as TSRTC Bus Rams Tractor in Karimnagar

KARIMNAGAR: Ten people sustained minor injuries when a TGSRTC bus they were travelling in collided with a paddy-laden tractor near Renikunta bridge in Timmapur mandal on Tuesday.

The accident occurred while the bus was en route from Hyderabad to Karimnagar. There were about ten passengers on board at the time of the mishap, all of whom suffered minor injuries. The injured were shifted to a hospital in Karimnagar for treatment.

Union Minister and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar inquired about the incident and instructed doctors to provide the best possible medical care to the victims.

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Calls for Proper Treatment of Accident Victims