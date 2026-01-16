10 Held in Hyderabad for Possessing Chinese Manja

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police arrested over dozen sellers and suppliers of Chinese manja. As many as 160 bobbins worth Rs.1.88 lakh were seized from them.

The arrested have been identified as Nomula Santosh Kumar, and Nomula Pushpa, both residents of Kacheguda, and Lalith Singh, Kashiram Singh, and Om Prakash Singh, all residents of Mangalhat.

Based on information, the police proceeded to Mothi Market and apprehended Santosh Kumar and his Pushpa and sized 51 bobbins of Chinese manja from their residence. On further enquiry, Santosh confessed that he purchased manja from Lalith Singh. Another police team proceeded to Dhoolpet and recovered 35 bobbins of Chinese manja from the residence of Lalith Singh.

In a separate case, the police arrested four persons for possessing Chinese manja. The arrested include Prashanth and Pavan of Kavadiguda, Akhil of Gandhinagar and Deepak of Dhoolpet. In yet another case, a 50-year-old K. Sunil Kumar of Jummerath Bazaar was caught on similar charges.

Four persons - Kapil of Dhoolpet, Shiva Raj of Mangalhat and Charan and Rajesh, are absconding in the case.