10 Flights Hit At Hyd Airport Due To West Asia Crisis

Hyderabad: Air India will operate 78 additional flights between March 10 and 18 on nine international routes to support passengers affected by the ongoing situation in West Asia.

In a statement, the airline said the extra capacity would be deployed on routes to New York (JFK), London (Heathrow), Frankfurt, Paris, Amsterdam, Zurich, Colombo and Malé.

Meanwhile, authorities at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport said nine international arrivals and 10 departures were cancelled on Monday as the disruption in the region entered its 10th day.

IndiGo said it had operated more than 165 flights over the past five days, carrying over 22,000 passengers to and from the Middle East despite volatile conditions.

The airline said it was working with aviation authorities in India and other countries to gradually restore its flight network in the Middle East and Europe.

IndiGo resumed scheduled flights in a phased manner to select Middle East destinations from March 3 and has continued operating services since then.

From March 8, the airline also reinstated its long-haul operations using Boeing B787-9 Dreamliner aircraft taken on wet lease from Norse Atlantic Airways, connecting India with Manchester, Amsterdam and London.

IndiGo has also been operating flights between Athens and Delhi and Mumbai using its A321XLR aircraft.