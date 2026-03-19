10 Districts in Telangana Likely to Get Scattered Rains

Hyderabad: At least 10 districts in Telangana - Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Nagarkurnool, Suryapet, Khammam, Bhadradri -Kothagudem, Adilabad, Asifabad, Nizamabad, Kamareddy are likely to witness scattered rains ahead.

However, other areas are expected to receive isolated rains or remain dry. Hyderabad is likely to get isolated rains and thunderstorms during evening - night hours, Telangana Weatherman posted on ‘X’.

He said the State might experience cold day temperatures between 31 degrees Celsius and 33degrees Celsius as per March climate.

According to him, Hyderabad recorded a maximum temperature of 28.4 degrees Celsius which is eight degrees Celsius below normal. Night temperatures can go up to 18 degrees Celsius. “Enjoy the super cool weather and winter vibes in summer,” he said, adding that overcast conditions during day time and overnight rain cooled the city and also various parts of Telangana.