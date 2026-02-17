10 Days’ Time for Entries Into UMEED Portal

Hyderabad:Pending entries on the Umeed portal must be completed within 10 days, Telangana Waqf Board chairman Syed Azmatullah Husseni said during a review meeting held on Monday in Hyderabad.

The meeting, attended by board CEO Mohammed Asadullah and officers including superintendents and inspectors, reviewed verification and approval of remaining Waqf institutions on the portal. Officials were instructed to exercise caution while making Gazette-notified entries related to large Waqf land parcels, keeping legal sensitivities in mind.



The chairman also directed that Kitab-ul-Auqaf and second survey Waqf properties be taken up immediately after completion of Gazette entries. A fixed timeline was set, with clear instructions to finish pending work within 10 days.



The IT section in-charge was asked to resolve technical issues arising during entries in coordination with the Umeed helpline. Husseni said proper implementation of the portal is essential for transparency, protection and effective management of Waqf properties across Telangana.

