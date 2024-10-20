10 bikers held for dangerous stunts near T-Hub

HYDERABAD: The Raidurgam police apprehended ten persons for being involved in dangerous bike racing and other stunts near T-Hub within Raidurgam police station limits, at 12.30am on Saturday.



According to Raidurgam SHO Ch. Venkanna, all their bikes have been seized. Since all of them were aged between 20 and 30 years, they were not counseled. A court order would be issued to them, the SHO said.

“The ten are not part of any organised gang, but are instead individuals coming from different areas. One of them is a native of Mancherial. He had apparently come here on some work and had got into this. None of them know each other,” said the SHO.

The motive was basically to take some photos and videos and upload them on social media while performing stunts. Since the lighting there is good, it became a spot, the SHO said.

A case was registered against the individuals under section 223 of the BNS.