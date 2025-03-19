1% quota meant only for defence forces: Telangana High Court

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday upheld the existing reservation policy of the state, granting 1 per cent horizontal reservation in medical admissions exclusively to children of Army, Navy, and Air Force personnel. A panel comprising acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Renuka Yara dismissed a petition challenging the Andhra Pradesh/Telangana Unaided Non-minority Professional Institutions (Regulations of Admissions into Under Graduate Medical and Dental Professional Courses) Rules, 2007, and the Telangana Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Rules, 2017, which limit the 1 per cent reservation to children of ex-servicemen and serving personnel of the Army, Navy, and Air Force and not to Border Security Force (BSF) and other Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel. The panel ruled that the classification distinguishing armed forces from CAPF personnel was constitutionally valid. The court reasoned that the recruitment process, service tenure and conditions of both categories were distinct, justifying separate treatment under the reservation policy. The petition was filed by candidates who appeared for the NEET and sought admission to MBBS courses under the 1 per cent quota. They argued that BSF personnel, like their armed forces counterparts, serve in challenging conditions and should not be excluded from the reservation benefits. The state government contended that armed forces personnel retire at an early age and face employment challenges post-service, unlike CAPF personnel who serve until 60. Citing previous rulings and government policies, the court stated that the classification was based on an intelligible differentia and there was a rational nexus with the objective of providing reservation. It also observed that while Telangana extended similar benefits in other courses, such decisions were based on policy considerations rather than constitutional mandates.

No stay against power lines

Justice S. Nanda of Telangana High Court refused to interdict the laying of high power transmission lines by Power Grid Corporation (PGC) in Rangareddy district. S. Ravi Kumar and four other agriculturists of Pomalpalle contended that the corporation had acted in violation of the Indian Electricity Act. S. Krishna Sharma, counsel for petitioner, pointed out to risk factors, losses and forthcoming hurdles in farming in their agriculture fields due to the act of the respondents. He said that the laying of the high power lines would affect humans, livestock and the environment and that the laying high-tension DC lines, solar power etc., in the agricultural land will effect the lives of petitioners. Any action of the government against the safety of the human, livestock, environment, livelihood without the consent of the farmers as in the case in hand, would affect the farmers severely. Senior counsel appearing for PGC pointed out that the corporation was exempt from the Indian Electricity Act. He also referred to the verdict of apex court in this regard and said that laying of such high voltage power transmission lines was critical for supplying power to South India. The judge granted time to the PGC to file its written response and refused to make any interim order in the interregnum.

Writ to protect road in Meerpet

The Telangana High Court will decide a writ plea challenging the alleged illegal road construction and encroachment of a public road in Chaitanya Hills, Meerpet, Hyderabad. Justice B. Vijayasen Reddy was dealing with a writ plea filed by N. Srinivasa Rao, who sought action against private individuals allegedly raising the road level and obstructing access to his house. According to the petitioner, Vamshidhar Reddy and Shankar Reddy illegally increased the road level and encroached upon a 40-foot-wide public road in front of his house, thereby blocking his entrance. The petitioner contended that despite multiple complaints, the Meerpet Municipal Corporation and the deputy engineer failed to take action against the alleged encroachment. The judge ordered notice to the unofficial respondents and posted the matter for hearing.