1 missing, 2 rescued at Rayapatnam bridge on Godavari

KARIMNAGAR: One person is missing, and two others were rescued after three youths entered the Godavari River for a holy bath at Rayapatnam Bridge under the Dharmapuri police station limits in Jagtial district on Sunday.

According to sub-inspector G. Mahesh, the missing person has been identified as 19-year-old R. Pavan Kumar, while the two rescued youths are B. Ashwin and K. Naveeth Verma. All three are residents of Karimnagar district.

The group visited the Dharmapuri temple to take the "mala" of Durga Matha ahead of the Dasara festival. Before taking the mala, they went to the Godavari River for a holy bath.

As soon as they entered the water, Pavan Kumar was swept away. When Ashwin and Naveeth Verma tried to rescue him, they too were caught in the current.

Fishermen nearby managed to rescue Ashwin and Naveeth Verma but were unable to locate Pavan Kumar. The police are currently conducting a search for his body. A case has been registered, and investigations are ongoing.