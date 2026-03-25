1 Lakh Houses Will be Handed Over to Beneficiaries by Mar 31, Says Telangana Minister

Hyderabad: Telangana Housing Minister P Srinivas Reddy on Wednesday said that over one lakh houses constructed under the Indiramma housing scheme will be handed over to the beneficiaries by March 31 and another one lakh by June. Replying to a query during the Question Hour in the Legislative Assembly, the minister stated that in the first phase, 4.50 lakh houses were sanctioned across the state, and additionally, 12,000 houses were sanctioned for the Chenchu community and tribal people under the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) jurisdiction.

"Approximately 1.12 lakh Indiramma houses in the state are expected to be completed by March 31 and housewarming ceremonies will be conducted. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, another one lakh houses will be completed by June," he said.

The minister said that the second phase of Indiramma houses will be sanctioned in April this year.

Furthermore, he said that funds will be provided for houses that were started during the previous BRS regime, but remained incomplete. However, a decision needs to be taken in the Cabinet.

He announced that in villages, the Sarpanch will serve as the chairperson of the Indiramma Housing Committees. After the committee selects eligible poor beneficiaries, the proposals will be reviewed by the Collector, and allocations will be made after approval from the district in-charge minister.

He also stated that in the future, the government will consider providing representation to MLAs in these committees.

Reddy clarified that within the GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) limits, 14–15 locations have already been identified for housing construction, and houses will be allotted to the poor in those areas.

He also stated that the same model will be implemented in other major towns across the state.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said the government would incur as much as Rs 22,500 crore for the construction of 4.50 lakh houses across the state, at the rate of 3,500 houses per constituency.

"It is not correct for the opposition to claim that funds for the Indiramma Housing Scheme have been reduced in the budget," Vikramarka said.

The goal of the Congress government is to ensure that every eligible poor person gets a house. For this purpose, meetings were conducted constituency-wise and applications were received transparently, the Deputy CM added.