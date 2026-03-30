₹1 Lakh Crore Down the Drain: Union Minister Exposes Telangana's Kaleshwaram Catastrophe

Hyderabad: Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil delivered a blistering critique of the Telangana government's handling of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project. He stated unequivocally that ₹1 lakh crore of public money had been entirely wasted, attributing the monumental failure of the project to severe planning and design flaws. A central committee is currently investigating the collapse.

Patil didn't stop there; he also tore into the state government for its gross negligence in utilising Jal Jeevan Mission funds. Exposing the state's administrative paralysis, he revealed, "The Telangana government has not submitted a single proposal in three years. While they are sitting on a massive ₹873 crore of Jal Jeevan Mission funds, they have only managed to spend a paltry ₹194 crore."



