1-km Long Traffic Jam at Panthangi Toll Plaza

Yadadri-Bhongir: A major traffic jam occurred at Panthangi Toll Plaza near Choutuppal on National Highway No. 65 on Sunday evening, as the number of vehicles returning to Hyderabad from Vijayawada surged following the Dasara festival celebrations.

The sudden influx of vehicles led to long queues, with traffic backed up for kilometres at the toll plaza. Drivers experienced bumper-to-bumper movement from Gundlababi Gudem to the Panthangi Toll Plaza, causing major congestion on the highway.

Similar slowdowns were reported at the Korlaphad Toll Plaza in Nalgonda district along NH-65, as well as at the Gundur Toll Plaza on the Hyderabad-Warangal Highway. Traffic flow was heavily affected from the evening as holiday travelers made their way back to Hyderabad.

In addition to the traffic woes, hotels along NH-65 saw a surge in customers as travellers stopped for refreshments, contributing to busier-than-usual conditions at roadside eateries.

Authorities advised travelers to expect delays and drive cautiously due to the high traffic volume as post-festival travel continues.