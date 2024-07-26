1 killed over row on sharing of money at parking space

Hyderabad: One person was killed after a heated argument between two parking token collectors at Secunderabad railway station near the parking area, Gopalapuram police said. The incident took place on Wednesday but the victim, Muthu Selvan, was declared dead on Friday.



The RPF has officially denied the incident took place. The Gopalapuram police did not reveal details.



According to reports, the accused, Chandra Shekhar, during a quarrel struck Selvan’s head repeatedly with a square-shaped rod he had obtained from a parking ticket booth.



A staff member tried to intervene. However, Chandra Shekhar did not stop and grabbed a cement brick to hurl it at Selvan’s face. As people began gathering, Shekhar fled the place.





