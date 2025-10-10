1 Killed, Another Hurt As Oil Tanker Hits Bike Near Nakrekal

Nalgonda: A 28-year-old youth died on the spot, and another was seriously injured when an oil tanker rammed into their motorcycle near Nakrekal in Nalgonda district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Shanala Vikram Reddy, 28, a resident of Nakrekal, while his friend K. Prabhu sustained serious injuries in the accident.

According to police, the mishap occurred when the duo tried to cross National Highway No. 65 near Naresh Hotel on the outskirts of Nakrekal. An oil tanker heading towards Vijayawada from Hyderabad struck their motorcycle.

The Nakrekal police have registered a case and taken up investigation.