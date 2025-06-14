1 in Every 5 Temp Workers in Australia Is From India

Hyderabad: Every one in five persons who were granted Australia’s temporary skilled worker visas in 2024-25 was an Indian. Latest data from the Australian Department of Home Affairs revealed that 19,510 visas were given to Indian workers, making up 20.7 per cent of all the temporary skilled worker visas granted by Australia.

The data showed that Indians were not only applying in large numbers to work in Australia, but are also bringing their families along with them. Out of the total visas granted, while 8,730 were primary applicants, who are the workers themselves, 10,780 were secondary applicants. The secondary applicants are the spouse, de facto partner or dependent children of the primary applicant.

The number of temporary skilled workers moving to Australia has increased by 52 per cent, in comparison to 2023 data, where 12,810 skilled workers were granted visas. Experts believe that Australia’s growing demand for skilled workers in sectors like IT, healthcare, and engineering is one of the main reasons for this rise in Indian applications.

The Philippines came second with 14,040 visas (14.9 per cent), while the United Kingdom followed with 8,570 (9.1 per cent).

While the number of skilled workers migrating to Australia has increased, the number of student visa grants has seen a decline. In 2024, only 29,100 student visas were given to Indian students, down from 44,889 in 2023. The Department of home affairs reported a drop of over 35 per cent.

Despite a drop in the number of students going to Australia, as of December 2024, India is the top country for student visa holders in Australia. 1,02,093 Indian students are currently in Australia, a whopping 19.55 per cent of all student visa holders in Australia.

The southern Pacific country also has 67,154 students from China, 55,720 students from Nepal, 29,802 students from the Philippines and 24,132 students from Vietnam.

