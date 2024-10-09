1 in 7 Kids Prone to Mental Health Woes, Says WHO

Hyderabad: A report by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Unicef revealed that one in seven children and adolescents aged 10 to 19 face mental health issues, with anxiety, depression, and behavioural disorders being the most common. The report, titled Mental Health of Children and Young People: Service Guidance, highlights that one-third of these conditions emerge before the age of 14, and half before 18.

The report underlined the importance of early intervention for the well-being and development of children, yet access to mental health services remains limited. Many young people do not seek help due to barriers such as high costs, limited availability of services, and stigma. Resources for children's mental health services are especially lacking in low- and middle-income countries.

The guidance stresses the need for community-based mental health care, integrating health, education, and social systems to improve accessibility.

This year’s World Mental Health Day, observed on October 10, focuses on the theme 'Making Mental Health a Priority in the Workplace.' Dr Gannamraju Durga Prasad Rao emphasised the importance of reducing stress in the workplace by managing workloads, controlling working hours, and fostering mutual understanding among employees. He also pointed out that mental illness carries a social stigma, with many facing discrimination when seeking help. “This is a very serious and sensitive issue that needs attention,” he said.